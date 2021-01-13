Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 1 million, ranks second globally

Over 1 million vaccines have been administered in the UAE, reported the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the country recorded 3,243 new cases of COVID-19, 2,195 recoveries and 6 deaths, reported the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 12, 2021

The vaccination rate has increased to around 10.99/100 people. There are now over 170 centers listed in the UAE where residents will be able to take doses of the vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm, free of charge.

The UAE has indeed made great strides in testing and vaccinations for the novel coronavirus than its Gulf counterparts and ranked second in the world in vaccine administration rates, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health conducts 151,480 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,243 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2,195 recoveries and 6 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 12, 2021

In December 2020, the UAE announced the opening of several locations for volunteers to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, open to both expats and locals.

The campaign was initially launched in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, and was later on extended to include the remaining Emirates. Dubai then began its campaign for free vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine on December 23.

