Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the US drugmaker as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research institutes. They have been used to inoculate over a million people since Moscow’s mass-vaccination program began last month, authorities say.

“Pfizer is considering the possibility of applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Russian Federation,” TASS cited the company as saying in a statement.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts. No contract for delivery has been signed with Russia.

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 January 2021 KSA 00:30 - GMT 21:30