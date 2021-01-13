UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid: Taking coronavirus vaccine every person's responsibility

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said on Tuesday taking the coronavirus vaccine was every individual's responsibility.

"The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

The UAE vaccinated 108,401 people against the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far reached 1,275,652, with a rate of 12.9 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

The UAE had announced in December opening several locations where residents and nationals could receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. Initially launched in the capital Abu Dhabi, the campaign was extended to include all of the country's emirates. Dubai began on December 23 the free vaccination campaign using Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Dubai's Health Authority said it is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine across the city at seven centers.

Meanwhile, the number of newly detected cases of coronavirus infection rose sharpy on Tuesday to 3,243 new cases.

The UAE's COVID-19 tally stood on Tuesday at 236,225 confirmed cases, 210,561 recovered patients, and 717 deaths, according to NCEMA.

