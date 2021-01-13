UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid: Taking coronavirus vaccine every person's responsibility

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said on Tuesday taking the coronavirus vaccine was every individual's responsibility.
The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 12, 2021
108,401 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 1,275,652 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 12.9 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/2oZYOl3Vaf— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 12, 2021
#Dubai Health Authority (@DHA_Dubai) continues its free vaccination drive, rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine across the city. The vaccine is being provided at 7 authorized centers. pic.twitter.com/R68QsSEKnT— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 12, 2021