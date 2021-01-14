Coronavirus: Remote learning to continue in Saudi Arabian schools

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that students of all levels in schools, and higher education institutions will continue with distance learning for the second semester of the academic year due to the pandemic.

The ministry published a press release which stated distance learning will continue for the time being until the end of the 10th week of the second semester, with the only exceptions covering university practical science and University and Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) training courses. These will take place with a physical presence for students required.



“The distance learning classes for the intermediate and secondary phases of school education will start from 9 am while the remote classes for the elementary level will start from 3 pm. This will be in accordance with the powers entrusted to the concerned authorities and councils while taking all precautionary measures and health protocols,” the statement read.

Foreign student Amro, attending the French International Lycée in Riyadh, studies at home as schools in Saudi Arabia are closed amidst the corona virus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)

When the current academic year started in late August last year, students signed up to the new online distance learning platform Madrasati (My School).

The platform enables teachers to set up classes virtually and provides students with the necessary means to create their own presentations, access textbooks, attend online course and watch educational videos.



The Kingdom also set up a 24 hour hotline, featuring an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot for students, teachers and parents to refer to in an effort to seamlessly and efficiently facilitate the learning process.

