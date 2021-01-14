Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases jump by 3,382 infections, highest daily toll 

The United Arab Emirates reported 3,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as the country continues to battle with a recent spike in cases.

The total number of infections in the UAE is now 242,969.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 726.

Meanwhile, the UAE recorded 2,671 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 215,820.

The new cases were detected when the ministry conducted 126,625 COVID-19 tests across the UAE.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time this week.

While most coronavirus restrictions in the country have been lifted, facemasks and social distancing is still required in public.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 January 2021 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17