CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Lebanon records highest death toll for second day

A woman wearing a face mask walks along a street in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar and Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English Thursday 14 January 2021
Text size A A A

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row after 41 people died in a 24-hour period on Thursday as the country officially went into lockdown, according to health officials.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed 41 people had died as of Thursday while 5,196 new COVID-19 cases had been detected. The total death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanon now rises to 1,781.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country officially went into a 24-hour lockdown on the first day of a strict 11-day lockdown imposed in a bid to slow down a sharp uptick in novel coronavirus cases.

A day earlier, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan tested positive for coronavirus. The Hezbollah-appointed minister had been transferred to Hezbollah’s Saint George hospital in Beirut’s suburb of al-Hadat for treatment.

The heightened restrictions, which include a 24-hour curfew until January 25, come after some hospitals started to run out of beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Lebanon kicks off 24-hour curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus: Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hasan tests positive for COVID-19

Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, cases re-surge

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top