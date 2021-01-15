Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Lebanon records highest death toll for second day

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row after 41 people died in a 24-hour period on Thursday as the country officially went into lockdown, according to health officials.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed 41 people had died as of Thursday while 5,196 new COVID-19 cases had been detected. The total death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanon now rises to 1,781.

The country officially went into a 24-hour lockdown on the first day of a strict 11-day lockdown imposed in a bid to slow down a sharp uptick in novel coronavirus cases.

A day earlier, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan tested positive for coronavirus. The Hezbollah-appointed minister had been transferred to Hezbollah’s Saint George hospital in Beirut’s suburb of al-Hadat for treatment.

The heightened restrictions, which include a 24-hour curfew until January 25, come after some hospitals started to run out of beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

