Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Lebanon records highest death toll for second day

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row after 41 people died in a 24-hour period on Thursday as the country officially went into lockdown, according to health officials.
#Lebanon kicks off the first day of a strict 11-day lockdown imposed in a bid to slow down a sharp uptick in novel #coronavirus cases.https://t.co/hRlUFafOWH— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 14, 2021
Watch: Shops in the city of Dbayeh, north of #Beirut, are shuttered and its streets lie almost empty as #Lebanon enters a nationwide lockdown after #COVID19 cases surged drastically following the holiday season.https://t.co/hRlUFafOWH pic.twitter.com/dX61JX0WvL— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 14, 2021
Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40