Coronavirus: Israel reaches 2 million vaccinated milestone

The number of people inoculated in Israel for coronavirus passed the two million threshold Thursday, with the prime minister saying there was “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Israel “will become the first country to emerge from the corona crisis,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, all smiles as he observed an Israeli woman become the second millionth to receive the Covid-19 jab.

“I am the second millionth,” to be vaccinated in Israel, read a sign held by 22-year-old Margaret Alsoso as she received her first dose of the vaccine in the city of Ramla near Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu -- who faces yet another re-election contest and a corruption trial over the coming weeks -- has sought to highlight his personal role in the inoculation campaign.

Watch: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu receives a Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 #vaccine live on TV at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gah, near Tel Aviv, kicking off a national rollout over the coming days.https://t.co/lBk8ZRCTuH pic.twitter.com/RZSFs5ULWu — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 20, 2020

The prime minister was the first to get the jab on December 19, when Israel launched its inoculation campaign with the vaccine made by US-German pharma alliance Pfizer-BioNTech.

In early January authorities said two million people would receive a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

As of Thursday only 150,000 people had received their two doses.

But as Israel pushes aggressively with its vaccination drive, it is also witnessing a surge in the pandemic with some 9,000 coronavirus cases registered daily.

The country, currently in its third national lockdown, has recorded more than 523,000 cases, including around 3,850 deaths, according to the health ministry.

On Thursday, Netanyahu urged Israelis to respect lockdown restrictions.

Amnesty International has called on Israel to provide coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, saying it is obliged to do so under international law.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Israel rolls out COVID-19 booster shots

Netanyahu gets coronavirus jab, starting Israel rollout

Coronavirus: Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23