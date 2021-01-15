Coronavirus: Lebanon records highest death toll for third consecutive day

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row after 44 people died in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The deaths on Friday now raises the total death toll due to COVID-19 in Lebanon to 1,825 people since the start of the pandemic early last year.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Lebanon is currently under a three-week lockdown that ends on Feb. 1 and a strict 24-hour curfew until Jan. 25 after lax measures over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period led to a spike in cases.

Watch: Shops in the city of Dbayeh, north of #Beirut, are shuttered and its streets lie almost empty as #Lebanon enters a nationwide lockdown after #COVID19 cases surged drastically following the holiday season.https://t.co/hRlUFafOWH pic.twitter.com/dX61JX0WvL — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 14, 2021

Health officials also said that a total of 6,154 new cases of the coronavirus were detected on Friday, raising the total number of infections in Lebanon to 243,286 to date so far.

On Friday, Lebanon’s parliament on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the government to sign deals for coronavirus vaccinations as it battles a steep increase in infections.

Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27