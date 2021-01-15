Europe tops 30 mln coronavirus cases: AFP tally

More than 30 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official health statistics at 0800 GMT on Friday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The 52 nations, which include Russia, constitute the world’s worst affected zone in terms of the number of infections, followed by the United States and Canada at 23,994,507 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean at 16,989,628 and Asia at 14,485,588.
Europe on December 17 became the first global region to pass half a million deaths.
Read more:
Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass two mln
Coronavirus: UK brings in pre-departure testing for travelers
Coronavirus: Netherlands launches COVID-19 mass testing program amid new strain fears
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17