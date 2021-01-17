Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,453 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The UAE has confirmed 3,453 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 253,261, the country’s NCEMA announced on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 162,251 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,453 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 3,268 recoveries and 5 death cases due to complications.— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 17, 2021
Despite an increase in daily confirmed cases, the UAE continues to lead the world with its vaccination plans.
Last Update: Sunday, 17 January 2021 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27