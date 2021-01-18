Coronavirus: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine in Riyadh

The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the city of Riyadh on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“I assure the American community here that the vaccine is safe and effective. The Saudi organizing and efficiency were very impressive,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Abizaid as saying after he received the shot.



US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after receiving COVID-19 vaccine: I assure the American community here that the vaccine is safe and effective. The Saudi organizing and efficiency were very impressive.#SPAGOV https://t.co/ikCjSKJgL1 pic.twitter.com/6wZTzPv4yP — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 18, 2021



Both the governors of Riyadh and the city of Medina also received their doses earlier in the day.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.



The Kingdom opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine via the Ministry of Health's Sehhaty mobile application on December 15. As of January 17, nearly 300,000 people have received the shot, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, after successful tests showed it provided a strong immune response and antibodies in trial participants, according to SPA.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia opens COVID-19 vaccine registration via Sehhaty app

Saudi Arabia’s governors of Riyadh, Medina receive COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine seeks nod for clinical trials

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39