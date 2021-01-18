Coronavirus: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine in Riyadh

The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the city of Riyadh on Monday.
US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after receiving COVID-19 vaccine: I assure the American community here that the vaccine is safe and effective. The Saudi organizing and efficiency were very impressive.#SPAGOV https://t.co/ikCjSKJgL1 pic.twitter.com/6wZTzPv4yP— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 18, 2021
Both the governors of Riyadh and the city of Medina also received their doses earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The Kingdom opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine via the Ministry of Health's Sehhaty mobile application on December 15. As of January 17, nearly 300,000 people have received the shot, according to the Ministry of Health.