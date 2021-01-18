Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 170 COVID-19 cases, 161 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 170 new coronavirus cases and 161 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of cases to 365,099 and the total number of recoveries to 356,848.

The death toll in the Kingdom rose by six to 6,329.

Riyadh reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, while Mecca had 38 cases, and the Eastern Province had 25.

There are 1,922 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 317 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Earlier in the day, the COVID-19 vaccine center was opened in Medina’s Nujood Medical Center, where the Governor of Medina, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received his first dose of the vaccine, along with other Medina residents.

