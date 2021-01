Italy reports 377 COVID-19 deaths as cases fall

Italy reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, the same amount as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,824 from 12,545.

However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens over the weekend, totaling just 158,674 against a previous 211,078.

Italy has registered 82,554 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.39 million cases to date.

A musician walks in Piazza Navona square, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy November 23, 2020. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,884 on Monday, up 127 from a day earlier.

There were 142 new admissions to intensive care units, against 124 the day before.

The total number of intensive care patients rose by 41 to 2,544.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerated quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 19:34 - GMT 16:34