CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 million people in 2021

A nurse shows the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Moscow on December 5, 2020. (File photo:AFP)
Reuters, Almaty Tuesday 19 January 2021
Text size A A A

Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate about 6 million people, or almost a third of its population, against the coronavirus this year, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Vaccinations will begin on Feb.1, with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine being offered to medical workers, he told a government meeting. Kazakhstan also aims to produce Sputnik V at home.

The central Asian nation bordering China and Russia has confirmed about 217,000 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia probably caused by the virus, with 2,965 deaths.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kazakhstan to produce Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakhstan confirms first two coronavirus cases

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 07:36 - GMT 04:36

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top