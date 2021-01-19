Coronavirus: New York governor approaches Pfizer directly for COVID-19 vaccine doses

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday if the state could buy COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the US drugmaker, a move that raised ethical questions by the US health department.



Pfizer told Reuters that such a proposal would first require approval by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



An HHS spokesman said that Cuomo was trying to circumvent the system in which the federal government, which has paid Pfizer for the United States’ allotment of vaccines already, allocates doses to each state.



New York is asking to “cut to the front of the line at the expense of fellow jurisdictions,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.



“After myself and seven other governors called on the Trump Administration to release more doses, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that relief was on the way. To date, however, the federal government has not acted on that promise,” Cuomo wrote.



Cuomo said he was appealing to Pfizer directly as the company was “not bound by commitments” that Moderna Inc made as part of Operation Warp Speed, the US government’s program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.



No state has purchased vaccines directly from the producer and Cuomo’s letter did not state how many doses he was seeking or how he would pay for it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration had promised to administer 20 million vaccinations by the end of 2020 but only about 10.6 million people had received one or more doses as of last Friday.



Pfizer said it was open to collaborating with the US Department of Health and Human Services in a way that would ensure quick vaccine distribution to as many Americans as possible.

Read more:

WHO recommends two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days

Palestinians expect first COVID-19 vaccine by weekend

UK hospitals use blockchain to optimize tracking of COVID-19 vaccines

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34