Coronavirus: UAE vaccinations surpass 2 million, 21 percent of population vaccinated

More than 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the United Arab Emirates, 20.88 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated, reported state-owned Emirates News Agency.

“This achievement and the success in achieving that global record rate of distributing the vaccine per 100 people comes as confirmation of the success of the national campaign to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the great response the campaign is witnessing from all members of society,” the statement released by WAM added.

WAM added that Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad al-Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, affirmed that reaching this record number of vaccine doses within a short period reflects the exceptional efforts of the “wise leadership” in dealing with the emerging coronavirus pandemic crisis, as well as the concerted efforts of the government and all state institutions.

Al-Owais called on all community members eligible to receive the vaccine to continue to turn out to receive the shots from vaccination centers spread in the various Emirates of the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates vaccination campaign aims to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12