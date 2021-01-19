Coronavirus: Russia says its second COVID-19 vaccine is 100 pct effective

Russia’s consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia’s second vaccine against COVID-19 is 100 percent effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, in November.
Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.
