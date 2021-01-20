CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

China’s three coronavirus vaccine makers apply to join COVAX scheme

A staff member works during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac in Beijing . (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Beijing Wednesday 20 January 2021
China said on Wednesday three drugmakers had submitted applications to supply their COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX in the country’s first formal move to provide locally developed shots to the initiative.

Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have filed applications to join the scheme, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference on Wednesday.

The COVAX scheme -- led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance -- is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that vaccine nationalism had put the world on the brink of “catastrophic moral failure,” and urged countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.

