Coronavirus: UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the county’s NCEMA announces.
After the results of its effectiveness, and in triggering a strong antibody response against #Covid19 virus, #UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for emergency use.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/Ni1bN8MrvM— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 21, 2021
The UAE hosted Phase III clinical trials for the Russian vaccine, according to Reuters.
The UAE first authorized the Sinopharm vaccine developed by China's National Pharmaceutical Group and has been using it throughout the country. The emirate of Dubai approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is available to those with pre-existing conditions frontline workers.
Dubai Tourism suspended live entertainment permits for hotels and restaurants earlier in the day after several businesses failed to comply with preventative measures. Meanwhile, Dubai health authorities on Wednesday issued a notice to suspend non-essential surgery for one month but could extend the suspension for a longer period.