Swiss crematorium swamped by coronavirus deaths, tries to enable peaceful goodbyes

Switzerland’s biggest crematorium is bracing itself for a renewed spike in coronavirus deaths as new variants of the virus drive up infection rates
around the country, while striving to maintain the conditions for saying peaceful goodbyes.
Rolf Steinmann, head of the funeral and cemetery office of the city of Zurich is pictured at the Crematorium Nordheim as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 19, 2021. (Reuters)
“We were stretched to our limit,” said Rolf Steinmann, head of the funeral and cemetery office in Zurich. “Not just because of the number of deaths, but also because the uncertainty took its toll.
Coffins of people who passed away are seen in a cold room of the Crematorium Nordheim as the coronavirus continues in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 19, 2021. (Reuters)
In Zurich, where around 90 percent of the dead are cremated, a steady stream of vans brings bodies from care homes, hospitals and private addresses. Coffins are stored in the crematorium’s three cold rooms and placed in one of 30 visiting rooms where relatives bid their final farewells.
Afterwards the ashes are put in urns, many of which carry the city’s crest, and sent to cemeteries or given to relatives.
“It is important for family members to have their chance to say good-bye,” said Steinmann, 58, who has been in charge of the service for nine years.
“It can be more peaceful and less traumatic, especially if the last time they saw the person they were in intensive care. It helps with the grieving process.”
“We know that life ends, but this job makes me humble and appreciative for what I have in life,” he added.