Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveries

Saudi Arabia has reported 213 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 365,988, the Ministry of Health reports.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (213) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (188) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (357,525) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/bHZcRkqsJR— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 22, 2021
Saudi Arabia has been pushing forward with its vaccination capaign that was divide into different phases. The elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and frontline workers are prioritized. Health authorities first approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and on Tuesday issued an approval for vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Moderna.
On Thursday, the Kingdom announced it would reschedule appointments for those expecting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine due to delivery delays that the pharmaceutical company is experiencing.
