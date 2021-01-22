Coronavirus: UK government says it will not provide additional COVID-19 payment

Britain’s government has no plans to provide those who test positive for COVID-19 and need to self-isolate an extra 500 pound ($683) payment, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, denying earlier media reports.

“There are no plans to introduce an extra 500 pound payment ... We already offer a 500 pound payment to support those on low incomes who cannot work from home. We’ve given local authorities 70 million (pounds) for the scheme and they are able to provide extra payments on top of those 500 pounds if they think it is necessary,” the spokesman told reporters.



“The vast majority of the public continue to abide by the rules and do isolate when they are asked.”

Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34