India self-reliant on coronavirus vaccines, says PM Modi, as 1 mln inoculated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India was completely self-reliant on coronavirus vaccine supplies as the world’s second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting a massive campaign.
On Saturday, India began what the government calls the world’s biggest vaccination program, using two shots made locally: one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical
Research.
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the COVID-19, prepares to receive a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN during the vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, on January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
The health ministry says India inoculated more people on its first day than the United States, Britain or France. Still, it has been urging more frontline people to come forward to take the shots as only a handful of states have been able to meet their daily targets.
It said in a statement that 1.04 million people had received their first vaccine doses as of early Friday.
Some doctors have expressed doubt about the Bharat Biotech vaccine, which was given approval for emergency use without efficacy data from late-stage clinical trials. The government says it is safe and effective.
Bharat Biotech said on Friday that 13,000 people participating in the late-stage trial of its COVAXIN had been given the second dose, which could help it soon get some idea about its efficacy. It began the late trial in November, completing registration of a total 25,800 participants by early
January.
Officials stand in front of the plane as Myanmar receives the first batch of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines from India at Yangon Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, on January 22, 2021. (Reuters)
In the coming months, India is expected to approve two more vaccines, Russia’s Sputnik V and Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCov-D. India’s focus on locally-made shots could force companies such as Pfizer Inc to also look at producing in the country.
The US company was first to seek emergency use authorization in India early last month, with plans to import the shots, but a top government vaccine official has told Reuters it will need to do a local trial first. The government has also requested the company to consider local production like the Russians have done.