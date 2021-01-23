Coronavirus: Dubai's latest COVID-19 rules for weddings, restaurants, gyms, concerts

Dubai has issued tighter restrictions on weddings, restaurants, gyms, and social gatherings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Dubai Media Office announced on Friday.
Weddings and social gatherings
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates a new decision limiting attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home, effective Wednesday 27 January. pic.twitter.com/Zks2K3wXa9— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021
Restaurants and cafes
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates new decision to increase the separation distance between tables at restaurants&cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres, reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to 7 at restaurants&to 4 at cafes. pic.twitter.com/qgISFHWQ6s— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021
Gyms
To ensure public health and reinforce safety measures, @Dubai_DED and @DubaiSC directs the fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainees from 2m to 3m. pic.twitter.com/ATTjqxPqD1— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021
Concerts and live events
. @dubaitourism confirmed that live events being held in Dubai including the concerts of Egyptian star Amr Diab at the Dubai Int’l Stadium & Enrico Macias at the Dubai Opera, are observing stringent precautionary protocols mandated by the authorities including— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021
Organizers are required to ensure a two-meter distance between attendees and masks are required at all times.
“The capacity of the venues has been reduced according to the one-person-per-4 square meters rule,” the office said.
A series of concerts for artists including Egyptian star Amr Diab and Gulf star Majid al-Mohandes have taken place in Dubai as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), but strict measures were enforced.
Saudi Arabian artist Rashed al-Majed is expected to perform at the DSF closing concert on January 29 at the Coca Cola Arena.