American charged with using $2 million of coronavirus aid for luxury cars, homes

Federal prosecutors have charged a Nevada man with fraudulently obtaining about $2 million in federal coronavirus relief aid, meant for small businesses, to buy luxury vehicles and condominiums in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the US attorney’s office in Nevada accused Jorge Abramovs of bank fraud after he allegedly applied for funding to at least seven banks between April and June 2020.
The complaint said a financial analysis determined Abramovs spent the money on personal luxury items, including a 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible for more than $260,000 and a 2020 Tesla Model 3 for about $55,000.
Abramovs was ordered remanded in custody on Friday during a detention hearing.
A defense lawyer assigned to represent Abramovs didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.
Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34