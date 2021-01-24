CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Oman extends land border closure to curb COVID-19 outbreak

General view of old Muscat. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday 24 January 2021
Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed last week because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, although it did not specify which one, as well as due to lax adherence inside the sultanate to wearing face masks and avoiding large social gatherings.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17

