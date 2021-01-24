Coronavirus: UAE reports increase with 3,579 COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported an increase in its daily coronavirus cases with 3,579 infections recorded, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The total number of cases in the country rose to 277,955.
The UAE reported nine new deaths on Sunday, raising the death toll to 792.
The number of recoveries rose by 4,166 to 251,484.
Dubai has issued tighter restrictions on weddings, restaurants, gyms, and social gatherings, the Dubai Media office announced on Friday, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
WAM reported that the UAE had conducted 179,117 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.
Dubai has postponed its Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination campaign for people scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine, amid a global supply shortage of the dose, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Saturday.
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health on Sunday approved three new COVID-19 tests, including one that provides results in 20 minutes, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.
Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 15:18 - GMT 12:18