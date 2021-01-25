Saudi Arabia ranks 14th globally in coronavirus research, 1st among Arabs

Saudi has ranked 14th in the world in terms of coronavirus-related research and has maintained its top among Arab countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom also ranked 12th within the G20 member states, SPA reported, citing the Web of Science website.

“Commenting on the occasion, the Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh extended thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince for their continuous support to education and scientific research, a fact that led to such a great feat of achievement,” SPA reported in a statement.

Saudi universities have managed to publish as much as 84 percent of the Kingdom's Coronavirus related research, indicating that the total relating researches published across the Kingdom, was as many as 915.

The latest report on the Kingdom’s efforts come a week after a research team at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Saudi Arabia succeeded in producing the first Saudi vaccine against the coronavirus after its preclinical studies were concluded pending clinical trials once approved. The research team is led by Dr. Iman Al-Mansour, an assistant professor at the university with a doctorate in biomedical engineering and biotechnology from the University of Massachusetts.

Saudi Arabia has allocated half a billion dollars for vaccine research, according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah.

