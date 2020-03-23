Countries with coronavirus curfews: Saudi Arabia joins growing list

The new coronavirus, known technically as COVID-19, is spread primarily through human-to-human contact, although it also survives on surfaces. Health officials have warned that social distancing – where humans avoid unnecessary contact with each other – is necessary to prevent the disease from spreading even further.
Many countries have followed China, where the outbreak first emerged, and quacking locked down whole cities, forcing residents to stay at home. According to AFP statistics, at least 34 countries or territories have established mandatory lockdown measures ordering people to stay in their homes, accounting for some 659 million people, as of Monday.
However, other countries have been slower to impose restrictions – and in some countries, people are still mingling freely in large gatherings.
Here is the latest update of curfews in key countries across the world.
China
China responded swiftly to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, by imposing lockdown measures. Wuhan alone is home to 11 million people, all of whom were quarantined by authorities as transport to and from the city was closed.
Following the quarantine in Wuhan, tens of millions of people across various provinces in China – some hundreds of kilometers from the outbreak - were ordered to stay indoors in various measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.
Footage showed deserted streets across the country of more than 1 billion people.
WATCH: The streets of Pune, India are empty during the nationwide 14-hour long curfew that Prime Minister Modi imposed to help combat the spread of the #coronavirus
Italy, one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus, has gone into an effective shutdown. On Saturday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain.
However, workers at factories in Lombardy were set to go on strike on Monday, arguing that their factories should be closed.
“Iran is at a crossroads - if they take serious control measures now, they have an opportunity to hopefully contain the outbreak. But if they don’t, it’s just going to escalate,” said Yale University epidemiologist Dr. Kaveh Khoshnood, speaking last week in an interview with Al Arabiya English on Sunday.
Members of the Lebanese #Hezbollah group participated in the fight against #coronavirus in #Iran by sterilizing the city of Qom on orders from leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a video circulating on social media.
Kuwait established an 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday aimed at limiting public gatherings where coronavirus is spread via human-to-human contact. There were 176 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kuwait as of Saturday.
Lebanon’s military and security forces deployed across the country Sunday after the government announced a clampdown on those not complying with orders aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The country has not yet declared a state of emergency but authorities have been fining people for disobeying orders not to leave their homes and soldiers set up roadblocks in the street.
The Sultanate also shut currency exchanges and urged people in the private sector to work from home.
Qatar
On Sunday, Qatar banned serving food in restaurants and cafes, allowing only delivery services and takeaway. The government also halted all forms of public transport as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
South Korea was one of the first countries to experience an outbreak but unlike China, it did not opt for a lockdown.
Instead, South Korean authorities focused on mass testing for the virus. The country tracks anyone who has encountered a confirmed case and tests them, amounting to 270,000 people according to data from Worldometer website.
Spain
Spain has imposed tight restrictions on freedom of movement in the country under a state of emergency. On Sunday, Spain’s prime minister said his government would ask parliament to extend the state of emergency for a further 15 days until April 11.
Spanish residents have been asked to stay at home, although several videos have surfaced of authorities having to force people to stay inside. One video shows Spanish police dragging a British woman out of a pool.
A video on social media shows a British woman getting dragged out of a hotel pool then arrested for breaking #coronavirus quarantine rules in #Spain.
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied ordered a general lockdown and restricted public movement on Friday. The measure came into effect on Sunday and is set to last until April 4.
United Arab Emirates
Authorities in the UAE urged people to stay inside except for necessary or work-related reasons on Monday.
The country has not enforced a nation-wide curfew, but it has closed facilities ranging from gyms and museums to bars and shisha cafes.
On Monday, the UAE announced it would be closing shopping centers, malls, and markets with some exceptions for two weeks starting in 48 hours. The two-week period would be subject to review and evaluation, added state news agency WAM.
Restaurants were ordered to shift to delivery only on the same day.
United Kingdom
The UK has generally been slower to close spaces and introduce lockdown measures than other countries.
However, the government has since changed its track and introduced social distancing measures. In response to criticism, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of all pubs and restaurants on Saturday.
The government also issued advice that anyone over 70 or with a preexisting health condition stay indoors.
Nevertheless, people were still seen gathering in large crowds over the weekend.
United States
US states covering nearly one third of the population have ordered citizens to stay at home.