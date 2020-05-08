As crises hit, the American University of Beirut faces fight of its life

One of the Arab world’s oldest universities faces its worst crisis since its foundation, with huge losses, staff cuts and an uphill battle to stay afloat as Lebanon’s economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues.
The American University of Beirut has graduated leading figures in medicine, law, science and art as well as political leaders and scholars over the decades including prime ministers.
It has weathered many crises, including Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, when a number of staff including two presidents were killed or abducted and a bomb destroyed one of its main halls.
But Lebanon’s problems now may be the biggest threat yet to the institution founded in 1866 by Protestant missionaries. It ranks among the world’s top 200 universities and its collapse would deprive future generations in Lebanon and the wider region of internationally recognized higher education.
“This is one of the biggest challenges in AUB’s history. The country is crashing catastrophically,” AUB President Fadlo Khuri told Reuters in an interview.
With inflation, unemployment and poverty high, many families have little means to cover food and rent, let alone tens of thousands of dollars in tuition fees.
The heavily indebted state, which defaulted on its foreign currency debt in March, owes AUB’s medical center – which attracts patients from across the Middle East and Central Asia –more than $150 million in arrears, Khuri said.
Government officials have ruled out a haircut on the bank deposits of non-profit universities such as AUB, but Khuri still fears his institution may take a hit if a state rescue plan puts part of the burden on large depositors and includes colleges.
Along with other universities, his school has lobbied the state and, he said, received assurances from the president and finance minister that any such measures would not impact them.
But he remains worried, with government plans for plugging vast holes in the national finances not yet finalized.
Government officials could not be reached for comment.
“We have all this money they (the state) still owe us for the hospital so it’s very hard to rely on well-intentioned people who may or may not have the ability (to deliver),” he said.
The university and hospital expect real losses of $30 million this year after bleeding revenues. For 2020-2021 alone, it projects a 60 percent revenue reduction from this year, down to $249 million.
As crises hit, the American University of Beirut faces fight of its life
One of the Arab world’s oldest universities faces its worst crisis since its foundation, with huge losses, staff cuts and an uphill battle to stay afloat as Lebanon’s economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 7879 Views After bizarre coup rumors, is Qatar’s ex-PM plotting against the Emir?
- 7798 Views Coronavirus: Etihad announces inbound flights home for residents to UAE from May 9
- 6361 Views Turkey bans 3 banks from transactions as lira hits record low against the dollar
- 4586 Views Coronavirus: Russia reports more than 10,000 cases for sixth day in a row
- 3410 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans family gatherings, crowds of more than 5 people
- 3285 Views Powerful 5.1 earthquake hits Iran’s Tehran province, at least two people dead
- 137828 Views Coronavirus: UAE develops COVID-19 treatment, ‘could be game-changer’
- 44304 Views Coronavirus: Pope Francis calls for fasting during day in Ramadan for end of COVID-19
- 38590 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia ministerial decision to cut private sector salaries by 40%
- 36498 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows all nationalities to register to travel back home
- 32933 Views Smokers are 80 pct less likely to severely suffer from coronavirus: French study
- 29752 Views Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy with the strangest name