Gaddafi, extremist preacher discuss ‘liberating’ Arab world in new leaked recording

Former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi are heard discussing revolutionary plans in an undated audio recording leaked by a Qatari opposition figure.

In this latest recording, which Al Arabiya English was unable to independently verify, Gaddafi reportedly told al-Mutairi: “We are your family and your support. You can count on us for anything to support you, all that you ask for, and you are capable of planning and working.”

Gaddafi, who led Libya from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed in 2011, promoted a revolutionary ideology and frequently claimed to want to overthrow other Arab leaders.

Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and allegedly extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi Movement and critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.

He said to Gaddafi: “There is no atonement except through radical change to the region, and bringing things back to what they should be, and bringing down these governments or putting them in their place until the people can be liberated from this colonialism.”

In 2017, the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain named al-Mutairi as one of 59 individuals and institutions that have financed terrorism and received support from Qatar.

In the recording, Gaddafi is heard saying that they used to support the former Egyptian leader Gamel Abdel Nasser, saying he was considered “a role model” and the “hero of Arab nationalism.”

“When we did the revolution in Libya we started planning for it and working for it through secret cells while we were young students in ‘59 and until ‘69,” Gaddafi tells al-Mutairi. “Abdel Nasser didn’t know us and he didn’t meet us. And he did not plan for us, but we were able to follow through with the revolution.”

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. (File photo: AFP)

He tells al-Mutairi that even without meeting him, the former Libyan leader believes the Ummah leader is capable of carrying out the revolution, to which al-Mutairi replies “For sure, the project has been on for years.”

It is unclear what project they are discussing specifically.

Other leaks

The leak is the latest of audio clips to be shared by Qatari opposition figure Khalid al-Hail on Twitter; many of the recordings feature Gaddafi in discussions with prominent Qatari politicians.

On June 6, al-Hail released a recording that reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressing Doha’s support for the Libyan and the Syrian regimes in a conversation with Gaddafi and Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

The recording is one of several released by al-Hail in recent weeks, including one in which the former emir can be heard calling former US president Barack Obama a “slave” during a conversation with Gaddafi.

A similar recording between former emir of Qatar and Gaddafi was released in 2017, in which the two leaders attacked Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Gaddafi and the former prime minister can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

