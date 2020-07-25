Gaddafi, extremist preacher discuss overthrowing Saudi, Kuwaiti governments: Audio

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi are heard discussing plans to overthrow the governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the latest audio recording leaked by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail.

Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi movement and is critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the undated recording, Gaddafi criticized the ruling families in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, claiming that there was no democracy in either Gulf countries.

The Libyan dictator accused the al-Sabah family of “owning” Kuwait and its people, and also expressed his wish for the al-Saud family to be “removed by its roots.”

Mutairi agreed and claimed that there was a need for the formation of elected governments in the two Gulf countries, to which Gaddafi replied: “After the liberation, after the families which own us are abolished.”

The new recording, which Al Arabiya English could not independently verify, is one of dozens of recordings that have been leaked in recent weeks, reportedly secretly made by the former Libyan dictator.

There have been other audio recordings leaked previously where Gaddafi and Mutairi are heard discussing plans to overthrow the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Other leaks

Other leaks feature Gaddafi in discussions with prominent Qatari politicians.

On June 6, al-Hail released a recording that reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressing Doha’s support for the Libyan and the Syrian regimes in a conversation with Gaddafi and Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

The recording is one of several released by al-Hail in recent weeks, including one in which the former emir can be heard calling former US president Barack Obama a “slave” during a conversation with Gaddafi.

The former #Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani calls former #US President #BarackObama a “slave”, according to a leaked audio recording that reportedly captures a conversation between the emir and the late Libyan dictator Muammar #Gaddafi.https://t.co/PR0Ci9c2P6 pic.twitter.com/prGZFLJOM3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 1, 2020

A similar recording between former emir of Qatar and Gaddafi was released in 2017, in which the two leaders attacked Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Gaddafi and the former prime minister can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

Read more:

Gaddafi, extremist preacher discuss plans to overthrow Kuwait, Saudi rulers: Audio

Politics, Lies and Gaddafi Tapes: The plots uncovered by Libyan intelligence leaks

Kuwait to investigate leaked audio of Libya’s Gaddafi and hate preacher al-Mutairi

Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 05:48 - GMT 02:48