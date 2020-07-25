Gaddafi, extremist preacher discuss overthrowing Saudi, Kuwaiti governments: Audio

Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi movement and is critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.
In the undated recording, Gaddafi criticized the ruling families in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, claiming that there was no democracy in either Gulf countries.
The Libyan dictator accused the al-Sabah family of “owning” Kuwait and its people, and also expressed his wish for the al-Saud family to be “removed by its roots.”
Mutairi agreed and claimed that there was a need for the formation of elected governments in the two Gulf countries, to which Gaddafi replied: “After the liberation, after the families which own us are abolished.”
The new recording, which Al Arabiya English could not independently verify, is one of dozens of recordings that have been leaked in recent weeks, reportedly secretly made by the former Libyan dictator.
There have been other audio recordings leaked previously where Gaddafi and Mutairi are heard discussing plans to overthrow the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Other leaks
Other leaks feature Gaddafi in discussions with prominent Qatari politicians.
On June 6, al-Hail released a recording that reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressing Doha’s support for the Libyan and the Syrian regimes in a conversation with Gaddafi and Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.
The recording is one of several released by al-Hail in recent weeks, including one in which the former emir can be heard calling former US president Barack Obama a “slave” during a conversation with Gaddafi.
In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.