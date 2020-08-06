After Beirut explosion, Lebanese American politicians stand with Lebanon

American politicians with Lebanese heritage have taken to social media to express their solidarity and support for the land of their ancestors following the deadly explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.
My mother’s side of our family have deep roots in Lebanon. I am devastated to hear of the tragedy today in Beirut.— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 5, 2020
Those that are hurt and families that are torn apart due to today’s horrifying event are in my prayers. #PrayforLebanon
My heart aches for Beirut & those hurt by this explosion.— Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) August 4, 2020
Lebanon is part of my heritage; it was home to my grandparents.
These are pictures I received from family members today. pic.twitter.com/WSsiKWnNH5
America stands with our friends in Lebanon.— Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) August 6, 2020
In central Illinois, we have an incredible Lebanese American community, and I will continue to urge Congress and the Administration to support Lebanon in response to this tragedy.https://t.co/2f8LAKyqCD
I offer my deepest condolences to everyone affected by the explosion. I plan on working with my colleagues in Congress and at the State Department to make sure the United States helps provide the necessary humanitarian assistance.— Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) August 4, 2020
SHOW MORE
Spoke this morning with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab to express my deepest condolences in the wake of the horrible explosion in Beirut. The U.S. stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people and remains committed to assist with the aftermath of this terrifying event.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 5, 2020