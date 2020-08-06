After Beirut explosion, Lebanese American politicians stand with Lebanon

American politicians with Lebanese heritage have taken to social media to express their solidarity and support for the land of their ancestors following the deadly explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

Nearly 1.5 million Americans are of Lebanese descent, including a range of prominent US politicians serving in Congress, according to the Arab-American Institute.

Many of these politicians have spoken out in response to the blast that occurred in the land of their ancestors on Tuesday.

Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist, formerly governor of Florida, said he was “devasted” to hear of the tragedy.

“My mother’s side of our family have deep roots in Lebanon…Those that are hurt and families that are torn apart...are in my prayers,” Crist said in a post on Twitter.

Another Florida representative, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, whose grandparents came to the US from Lebanon, said in a post on Twitter that her “heart aches for Beirut.”

“Lebanon is part of my heritage,” she said, sharing photos of the damage sent to her from family members in Beirut.

“America stands with our friends in Lebanon,” posted Congressman Darin LaHood of Illinois, whose great-grandparents came to the US from Lebanon.

“In central Illinois, we have an incredible Lebanese American community, and I will continue to urge Congress and the Administration to support Lebanon in response to this tragedy,” he said.

Democratic Congresswoman Donna Shalala of Florida said she was “saddened by the horrible tragedy” and offered her “deepest condolences” to everyone affected.

“I care deeply about the land of my grandparents. My hope and my prayer are that the people of Lebanon will come together to help their brothers and sisters recover from this terrible tragedy,” she said in a post on Twitter.

“I plan on working with my colleagues in Congress and at the State Department to make sure the United States helps provide the necessary humanitarian assistance,” she added.

The current US leadership has expressed their willingness to help Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragedy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered US assistance to Lebanon and called former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday.

The US “remains committed to assist with the aftermath of this terrifying event,” Pompeo said in a post on Twitter.

“The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon,” US President Donald Trump said during a White House briefing.

“Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families,” Trump said.

