Watch: Pilot test drives 'flying car' in Japan

A Japansese “flying car” start-up successfully got its vehicle off the ground and the pilot on board conducted a short test flight, video released on Friday, August 28, showed.
Tokyo-based SkyDrive said the test flight of its SD-03 model was held earlier in August and the vehicle was airborne for around four minutes at a test site in central Japan.
The company says its the world's smallest flying car, measuring four meters in length and width with a height of two meters, and is designed to fit into parking spaces for two regular cars.
SkyDrive said in a press release it hopes to start a flying car transport service in 2023.
