One year to Expo 2020 Dubai: Hope, optimism as UAE gets ready to reconnect the world

The countdown has begun. With one year to go until Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1, 2021, the organizers are committed to convening the global community in a spirit of collaboration and innovation to build a strong, sustainable future for everyone.

The latest images from the venue show the advanced state of readiness across the site. Expo 2020 is fully prepared to host a global celebration of humanity’s resilience, creativity, culture and innovation –- a tribute to the resilience of humanity, its ability to innovate, and pursuit of optimism in the face of adversity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), the site is located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected together millions of people and the greatest innovations from around the globe, helping to shape a better world under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)

Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world.

Country Pavilions

Progress on the Expo site has continued at pace, with more than 210 million work hours completed to date. Work in 2020 has focused on landscaping and fit-out of Expo-owned buildings, with the construction of Country Pavilions to be finalized by the end of the year.

Read more:

Dubai splashes billions on mega projects ahead of Expo 2020



Expo 2020 Dubai to attract 11 mln foreign visitors



Saudi National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates the Kingdom’s valuable contribution



Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Our leadership has spared no effort, guided us, and provided all resources to ensure that our World Expo will be a true expression of the UAE’s values, reflecting its ambition to build a better future for us, the region and the world –- a future of which coming generations will be proud.

“Our World Expo has a mission to inspire hope, and in the coming weeks we will begin to share new details and ideas about space, health and wellness, travel and connectivity and other subjects that sit at the heart of this Expo. We hope that people will join us to achieve our objectives to bring the world together and put humanity and the planet on the right path towards dignity for all.”

Marking a year to go until the Expo 2020 opens, the minister took the opportunity to thank “all those who work so hard and so passionately to deliver an exceptional Expo.”

“From international participants, to government entities to the Expo tribe that has worked diligently and remained committed to bringing the event to fruition. The journey has been worth it, and in 365 days we will share our excitement and our passion with millions,” she said.

Expo Entry Portal Opportunity District. (Supplied)





The first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will runs from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, and will bring together more than 190 countries to explore new ideas, form new connections and collectively tackle some of the greatest global challenges of our time.

Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 17:27 - GMT 14:27