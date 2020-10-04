Azerbaijan leader demands full Armenian withdrawal, apology before any ceasefire

Shortly after his televised address, Aliyev spoke to Al Arabiya and said that Armenia must commit to a full withdrawal of its troops from his country’s territories.
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan fully determined to liberate our lands
“They must commit to withdrawal of the troops from our territory. They must give us a timetable of withdrawal from occupied territories. Their Prime Minister, who says that Karabakh is Armenia should now say that Karabakh is not Armenia. And after that, of course, we will be ready to put an end to hostility and to restore the ceasefire regime,” Aliyev said.
For his part, Aliyev said 22 of his country’s civilians were killed and 73 wounded on Sunday amid fierce clashes. Repeating claims that Azerbaijan had seized a series of settlements, he vowed to keep fighting until the region was reclaimed.
Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is brutally violating the Geneva Convention
“We managed to liberate some of the territories, several villages, and today we liberated the city of Jabrayil, which was under Armenian occupation for 27 years. Our successful military operation continues, and we are fully determined to liberate our land and to restore our territorial integrity,” Aliyev told Al Arabiya.