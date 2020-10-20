Watch: French imam pays tribute to teacher slain in gruesome Paris beheading

“We ask for your forgiveness,” says Hassen Chalghoumi, the imam of the Paris suburb of Drancy, as he pays tribute in front of the college of the beheaded history and geography teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

French police on Monday launched a series of raids targeting extremist networks three days after the beheading of a history teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

The operation came a day after tens of thousands of people took part in rallies countrywide to honor history teacher Samuel Paty and defend freedom of expression, including the right to show cartoons regarded by many Muslims as insulting.

Gerald Darmanin said “dozens” of individuals were being probed for suspected radicalization.

While they were “not necessarily linked” to Paty’s killing, the government aimed to send a message that there would be “not a minute’s respite for enemies of the Republic,” he added.

Darmanin said the government would also tighten the noose on NGOs with suspected links to Islamist networks, including the Anti-Islamophobia Collective.

The collective, which gathers data on anti-Muslim attacks, on Monday accused the minister of slander.

