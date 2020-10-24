Saudi Arabia establishes ‘Future Women Civil Association’

Saudi Arabia announced the creation of the “Future Women Civil Association” to empower and develop initiatives for women to contribute to the kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, according to an announcement by the minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

The announcement was made by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed al-Rajhi on Friday, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The association launched its vision and permanent slogan: Empowering women in sustainable development, in the belief of the founders of the association in the importance of empowering, developing, promoting and educating women to keep pace with the goals of the Kingdom’s vision,” read the SPA report.

“The association’s objectives focused on four development paths to empower women to the labor market, develop personal skills, and to promote a culture of work and entrepreneurship for women and develop their professional and life capabilities,” the report added.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s economy made the biggest progress globally toward gender equality since 2017, according to a World Bank report.

In July, Saudi Arabia said it aims to provide jobs for around 1 million Saudi Arabian women by 2030 as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan.

