US pavilion for Expo 2020 in Dubai to offer a ‘24-minute experience’ of America

The US showed off a literally star-studded pavilion on Wednesday for Dubai’s upcoming Expo 2020, complete with a replica SpaceX rocket body beside it.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Two fog machines swirled smoke around the replica, trying to lend the impression it just landed at the still under-construction Expo site in Dubai’s southern desert. But what will be a major draw at this world’s fair remains in question as the world struggles through the coronavirus pandemic and global air travel, a key industry for Dubai, struggles to take off.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Dubai’s Expo 2020, or world’s fair, represents a $7 billion bet by the Emirate that the event will boost tourism and business interest.

The pandemic forced organizers to delay the start of the event by a year to October 1, 2021 -- putting even more pressure on the expo to turn around Dubai’s economy, which had been struggled even before the virus.

Read more:

One year to Expo 2020 Dubai: Hope, optimism as UAE gets ready to reconnect the world



Saudi National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates the Kingdom’s valuable contribution



That extra time came in handy for countries participating in the event, particularly the US.

America struggled to come up with funding for their pavilion and ended up relying on what it called “the generosity of the Emirati government” to cover its estimated $60 million cost. The pavilion’s exterior appeared finished on Wednesday, but its interior remained a worksite.

The US pavilion building is unveiled at the Dubai Expo 2020 site, on November 18, 2020. (AFP)

John Rakolta, the US ambassador to the UAE, made a point to repeatedly praise the Emirati government for its donation, without offering a figure for the final cost. Asked if that Emirati donation would influence what the US displayed, Rakolta called the UAE “open” and “inclusive.”

“They’ve encouraged us to reach for the stars,” Rakolta said.

The 3,344 square-meter (36,000 square-foot) pavilion will include a “24-minute experience” of America with moon rocks, a Mars rover and Thomas Jefferson’s Quran, Rakolta said. What an American experience means also could be open to interpretation for a Middle East audience.

“The United States is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, and there’s always going to be tension,” Rakolta said “The strength of America is after a hard-fought election to come back together to the middle and to be able to bridge some of the differences that we have.”

Rakolta, a Republican appointed by Trump, added: “You only agree with about 80 percent of what even your own party might have to offer.”

The pandemic also remained at the front of people’s minds as attendees all wore government-mandate face masks and hand sanitizers stood at the ready. Rakolta said the American pavilion’s construction had so far avoided seeing a worker contract the coronavirus.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25