Lebanon celebrates Christmas with trees commemorating Beirut port explosion victims

Lebanon celebrated Christmas with a set of Christmas trees that commemorated the victims of the Beirut port blast this past August.
A woman holds a portrait of her relative killed during the Beirut port explosion as she passes a Christmas tree decorated with names of those who died in the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (The Associated Press)
Relatives of victims killed during the Beirut port explosion hold up their portraits as they stand next to a Christmas tree decorated with names of those who died in the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (The Associated Press))
A Christmas tree decorated with firefighter uniforms to commemorate those who died while trying to extinguish the fire in the August explosion at the Beirut seaport is on display in front of damaged silos, in Beirut, Lebanon. (The Associated Press)
A Christmas tree is decorated to look like Beirut's ancient houses that were damaged in the Aug. 4 seaport explosion. (The Associated Press)