The Arab peace process: Peace can finally stand on solid ground

The Arab-Israeli peace process has certainly had its ups and downs, passing through major milestones, and through defining moments that played a vital role in shaping history in the Middle East for the past few decades. From waging wars to extending olive branches and peace negotiations, true harmony between both parties has proven to be an impossible feat so far. Wars never served their intended purpose, and peace was never truly established as it should have.
Rather than focusing on the past, our true focus should be directed towards the future and the present we are trying to build. This latest move will reshape the course of history setting off ripples that could have all kinds of impacts on the region. As we all know, the Palestinian cause has come to a grinding halt due to the widespread corruption of Palestinian leaders, and Gulf countries have grown tired of the political extortion Palestinian leaders have always resorted to, taking advantage of the Gulf aid and funding.
The major difference between peace agreements drafted in the past and the new agreements being discussed now is that in the past these agreements resulted in many internal and regional disputes. Each party has used the pretext of the Palestinian cause to instigate conflicts that served its own best interest. There is no shortage of examples throughout the region’s history of the corruption and terrorism that has long been practiced in this regard, and future generations will have no trouble unearthing this truth in this new digital age.
The true impact of the peace agreements Arab countries have signed in the past remains obscure with no real benefits felt by their societies; however, the new agreements are expected to have a direct positive impact on all levels, including cooperation in different fields, starting from agriculture all the way to space. This latest development aims to serve the people of the Gulf, who alongside their governments have paid the price for all the corruption and conspiracies that have been targeting them. The Gulf countries have no intention to abandon the Palestinian cause, but they are no longer willing to extend their support to its corrupt failing leaders.
Although we have always extended our support for the Palestinian leaders against their old adversary, they have failed to extend the same support and stand with the Gulf states against the two major adversaries currently threatening the stability of the region. Many have thought they could keep making empty flashy claims and pretending to raise the banner of resistance and struggle, but they failed to realize that it is impossible to continue to deceive everyone throughout history.