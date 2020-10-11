Iran awaiting Biden, when the illusion shatters

Assuming the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends up in the White House, what would that mean for Iran?

Tehran's hopes for Donald Trump's electoral defeat stem from mere illusion, that is possibly driven by Iran's false belief that "the US Administration" is led by a supreme leader who pulls all the strings and controls his juvenile underlings like "the Khomeini Administration."

Read more: Trump is a target of Iran for ‘life’ for Soleimani killing: Supreme leader Rep.

Unquestionably, the US president possesses vast administrative power. Nonetheless, it is extremely restrictive.

Such restrictions emanate from his advisors, who are mostly experts that provide him with well-calibrated and fastidious insights. Some of these advisors might occasionally disagree with the president and dare to render a dissenting opinion. But, whilst the president makes final decisions, he must carefully consider his advisors' views and base his decisions on merit consideration.

Besides, it is in the US Congress where legislation and laws get drafted and passed, not in the White House.

Legislations in force remain applicable until an alternative is proposed, and a long series of procedures has to be undertaken before any law could be altered.

There is also the "Deep State," a vast army of civilians and military personnel who pose a major influence on decision-making and offer the necessary tools for their implementation.

The American flag above the White House is seen at half staff after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington. (Reuters)

There is also the press and think tanks, which include influential research centers, considered to be a fourth estate that puts forward potential risks, and builds and scrutinizes strategies, and examines their consequences.

They even play a significant role in making decisions, or planting their seeds.

There are also Washington's allies in the Atlantic, Europe and our region, who are also a leverage force to be reckoned, given that their voices are heard, and you can't surpass their concerns and calculations.

Where does Iran see its nuclear agreement fall within the decision-making institutional structure of the United States?

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. (AFP)

Washington had its own reasons for withdrawing from the nuclear agreement, and that is a done deal. If Joe Biden wishes to revisit this issue, he is bound to consider the reasons.

These reasons are self-sufficient and cannot be written off. Their impacts and consequences have amassed to such an extent that they can no longer be overlooked or ignored.

Iran currently controls the fate of Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria through its corruption, crime, and sabotage militias, which it utilizes as a direct means of threat to US interests.

This provides a powerful, even compelling, impetus for any US administration to pay serious consideration to Iran's "destabilizing role" in the region, which was overlooked in the 2015 version of the nuclear agreement.

That version in itself, is what gave Iran the leeway to carry on with its destructive role in the region, with all the consequences it brought on, not only at the political and strategic level, but also at the humanitarian level.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks to the media as he meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Friday, April 22, 2016, in New York. (AP)

Iranian ballistic missiles have proven to be a threat to regional security and stability, with all that this entails regarding the maritime security of the Arabian Gulf and the world oil supply. These facts pose questions that can no longer go unanswered.

By attacking Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia, Iran has provided evidence of two concomitant natures: the audacity to commit crimes, and the cowardly denial of their ownership. This is something that no American president, nor any other world leader, can any longer ignore, only to go back to a nuclear agreement that has proved incomplete and powerless.

Iran has used every opportunity to prove that the nuclear deal signed with President Obama's administration in 2015 no longer stands, as it has breached the agreement and its obligations thereof time after time.

Can President Biden ignore all these considerations or revoke all laws and regulations and remove sanctions against Iran with a stroke of a pen? And, for what? For the sake of the blind eyes of Al Wali al-Faqih [translated in English as 'Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist']? Or by faith in his supernatural powers?

In fact, there is reason to believe that President Trump, despite his spontaneity, volatility and temperament, could be more useful to Iran than his rival. As it didn't take him long to announce Iran's intentions to dialogue with him, and he had requested a postponement and is willing to make Iran the richest country in the world.

One can be stupid, it is the right of every Iranian official. But, not to the extent that the Wali al-Faqih regime gambles its own fate and that of its 80 million citizens on illusions with no legs to stand on or any chance of success.

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on September 21, 2020 shows him giving a speech in the capital Tehran. (AFP)

Iran has repeatedly proven to the world, the region and to its own people that it is an inherently menacing and destructive regime that has caused bloodshed and corruption wherever it set its foot. It is an innate nature of this regime. It is neither an ephemeral nor accidental nor coincidental occurence.

Aggressiveness towards other countries, the quest for hegemony, militia barbarism, sectarian dismemberment and brutal doctrinal extremism define present-day Iran. It is Khomeini's Iran. An entity that doesn't qualify as a state. One that does not respect any values or ethical, religious or legal standards. It is merely an organization of rabbles and savages, who cover up their crimes with superstitious beliefs that have nothing to do with any religion, and upon which they aim to expand.

If there were any imposed sanctions, it's because of this. And any president who will ever come to the White House is obliged to seriously consider this cause.

This aggressive entity, by its very nature, has one of two options: either to resort to reason and act as a proper state, which is almost impossible in Iran's case, or stay trapped until it falls, whether if Trump stays or Biden comes. Neither of them intends to provide Iran with free services, nor to turn a blind eye to the threats of its militias. These threats are directly related to the security of parties no president can take a decision in isolation from.

If former US President Obama has fooled himself, and the world, in the past, with his nuclear agreement, the cycle of deceit is now over. The next president will see for himself how that agreement has led to a multifaceted and multidimensional catastrophe.

The files of other Iranian crimes are substantial, including acts of terrorism carried out by its sleeper cells, mercenaries and diplomats around the world. These are all pending cases, the compensations for the ones that have been adjudicated, through some courts, has yet to be paid.

Iranian aggression is the reason behind the sanctions, nothing else. When the cause ceases to be, so will the sanctions.

Aggressiveness is what defines the regime of the Republic of Khomeini. It is its identity and nature, which makes bringing it down the only path for any American president to tread.

* This article was originally published in, and translated from, Al-Arab outlet.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran nuclear chief tests positive for COVID-19

UAE’s Gargash says Turkey’s army in Qatar destabilizes region

What should we expect if Biden is elected president?

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 19:35 - GMT 16:35