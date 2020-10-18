Turkey and the business of wreaking havoc

Erdogan’s Turkey has always been known for its pursuit of spreading chaos. Nowadays, at a time considered to be one of the most troubling periods of its modern history, Turkey is using its destructive tool of havoc to conceal all its political and economic losses and failures marked by the ideology of political Islamism, and the illusion of exerting its influence on the Arab countries. Empty nationalistic rhetoric is no longer able to cover up for its economic shortfalls and political failures.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian clearly stated that “If Turkey doesn’t stop going against the political mainstream, it will be extremely difficult to reach any peaceful settlement through negotiations”. He added, “If Turkey is not stopped, upheaval will erupt in the Caucasus, and Ankara will take control over international pipelines”. Others believe that the solution will harm Armenia both on the military and political fronts.

Turkey, still biased to anarchy, has once again announced the resumption of its recently suspended exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. A new act of defiance against the world and the European Union, this desperate and relentless Turkish search for oil and gas and international pipeline routes explains all the political recklessness and support for chaos it has been practicing throughout the region. Turkey’s chaos spreads from Azerbaijan to Libya, through the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria, whose oil Turkey was exploiting in addition to Iraqi oil, through collaborating with ISIS, the terrorist organization, a few years ago.

Yusuf, a six-year-old boy from Azerbaijan, with his face painted in the colours of the Azerbaijan flag takes part in a protest against Armenia, in Istanbul. (Reuters)

As was argued by the Armenian president, Turkey has tried and continues to try hard to turn the Caucasus into “another Syria,” in order to spread havoc throughout the region, thus risking reviving ancient conflicts and revolutions in this turbulent region. An act that will threaten the stability of the region and drag it back to the state of chaos and terrorism that Turkey loves and supports. To no avail, Turkey has previously sought to transform Libya into the new Syria of North Africa. But, hopefully, it will face the same failure it saw in Libya in the Caucasus. No one likes chaos or war.

Armed with Turkey’s direct and unmasked support through the well-known Turkish “mobile militia” policy, “Syrian mercenary” are, unfortunately, participating in the Azerbaijan-Armenia war, repeating the Libyan ordeal; where the recruitment of terrorist mercenaries has become a Turkish political trademark. However, one thing Turkey is doing differently this time is engaging its own military units. Some news media have even reported Turkish employment of military units from another Asian Muslim country.

Aiming to spread chaos in the Black Sea region, Turkey has experimented with the Russian “S400” missile system above the sea, which prompted a response from the US State Department, publicly denouncing the act. Last year, US President Donald Trump warned the Turkish president that this policy will pose “a serious problem that could result in imposing US sanctions on Ankara.” As a member of NATO, how badly is Turkey contradicting itself by utilizing Russian weapon systems? When unveiled, political contradiction never ceases to humiliate those who practice it.

Turkish President Erdogan visits drilling vessel Fatih off Black Sea city of Zonguldak. (Reuters)

It’s not just US sanctions looming over Turkey now; European sanctions are also a possibility. According to Al Arabiya, “European Council President Charles Michel criticized on Friday the resumption of gas exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, denouncing what he considered to be one-sided Turkish (provocations).” He also confirmed that “the EU intends to examine the situation in December to consider imposing sanctions against Ankara.”

This news goes to show that Europe is waking up and sensing the real danger of Turkey’s chaos-spreading intentions in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such threat has triggered Europe to declare stronger support for Cyprus and Greece, two member states of the EU. “Turkey remains determined to continue with its provocative and aggressive behavior”, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has previously said, “It is my sincere hope that, in the face of the latest Turkish provocations, we will be able to lend strong and unanimous support to Greece and Cyprus.”

The proliferation of statements by some leaders and politicians in this context is intended to highlight Turkey’s strong bet on spreading havoc and terrorism and adopting it as its declared policy. A matter clearly perceived by many world leaders and politicians, and no longer hidden from anyone.

Turkey’s determination to continue with these hostile policies towards all its neighbors and the entire region, is strongly pushing it towards becoming a pariah state, one that is a serious source of instability and chaos everywhere within its reach, with no regard for international laws. The American and European sanctions, if imposed, will not be the highest level of international intervention possible. Many countries in the region, particularly, the Arab States, will enforce economic and popular sanctions against these wanton acts of Turkish aggression. The calls for the boycott of Turkish products are nothing but a popular manifestation of people’s awareness of Turkey’s subversive roles.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke openly about Turkey’s subversive role in the Karabakh region, he said that a peaceful solution was the way to go about solving this conflict, rather than “ third-party countries coming in to lend their firepower to what is already a powder keg of a situation.” The third party here being Turkey.

The transformation of Turkey, from a stabilizing state to one that promotes and spreads havoc, is part of a complex and long historical context. The fight against secularism of the state and the principles of its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, started shortly before the 1970s. Then came Najmuddin Erbakan followed by Fathallah Gülen, two notorious leaders of political Islamism. Then came Erdogan, the heir to their political legacy that later turned against his former two sheikhs and the identity of the modern Turkish state. He went on to lead the state with one objective in mind: realizing his personal dreams and delusions of reviving the “Ottoman Caliphate” as he chooses to call it, in addition to extending his influence over the countries that suffered under the yoke of the infamous Turkish Empire, an occupation that is still considered a dark chapter in the history of the Arab nations and that of the entire region.

The rising number of the Karabakh region refugees brings back to mind the Turkish massacres against Armenians at the turn of last century. All the atrocities and pain are, to this day, remembered by Armenians and the entire world. The use of internationally prohibited weapons and cluster bombs against unarmed civilians, reopens those old wounds and brings them back to memory. The unwavering Turkish goal still being the spread of chaos and pursuit of economic interests in pipelines, through drawing bloodlines on the civilian map of those disaster-stricken areas.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020