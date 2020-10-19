Hillary Clinton’s emails uncover nefarious disruptive schemes

With just a few days left until the 2020 presidential elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken the media by storm after releasing former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. In a statement for Fox News, Pompeo said “We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it.”

Frankly, the information revealed in "Hillary Clinton’s emails" was not surprising, yet their release to the public verifies the speculations that were circulated at the time by some traditional and modern media outlets.

The leaked emails unearthed the Obama administration’s suspicious plans to instigate chaos and destabilize the region during the so-called "Arab Spring" by conspiring against Egypt and Bahrain, as well as concluding agreements with Qatar for providing logistical and financial support, in addition to directing media efforts towards backing the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hillary’s infamous emails revealed a plot to overthrow former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in coordination with the “Muslim Brotherhood” in exchange for granting them a chance to rise to power.

The emails also uncovered an incident that occurred with the late Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Saud al-Faisal who hung up the phone in Hillary’s face after she warned him against sending Saudi forces to the Kingdom of Bahrain during the riots in 2011.

The emails also touched upon Clinton’s involvement with the State of Qatar with regard to establishing a "Muslim Brotherhood" media platform, with $100 million in funding.

After reading the leaked emails, we must ask ourselves; what makes the "Democratic" party and the left-wing support political Islam groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood? And if Joe Biden wins the presidency, would he follow the same approach as the Obama administration?

Then-President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Reuters)

The Democrats justified supporting political Islam groups by deeming them a suitable "antidote" to extremist combat groups such as "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda" thus, considering this step a "crucial factor" - as they claim - in fighting terrorism and extremism.

The other and more important justification has to do with the fact that the Democratic Party is currently dominated by the far-left with their radical ideologies as opposed to the moderate Democrats that dominated in the past.

The Democrats have made "conservative republicans" their chief rival as part of their efforts to eradicate all the conventional values and principles upon which America was built; and who is more suitable to aid them in this objective than Islamist groups. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt are considered allies of a more conventional United States, and for this reason, we often find the Democrats in opposition of these countries. Accordingly, it is safe to assume that a Biden presidency is likely to revive Obama's policies.

Many of these policies reflect the administration’s ignorance in Middle Eastern matters, while other policies reveal destructive plans that serve partisan interests. However, in both cases the only approach moderate Arab countries must take to reveal the truth is to simply translate the Arabic content broadcast by political Islam groups into English, to expose them and show the world the true reality of their fraudulent moderation.

Moderate Arab countries must also highlight the true reason why they are being antagonized by the West and reveal that this antagonism only serves ideological partisan interests and has nothing to do with calling for rights and freedoms.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Al-Ittihad.

