Why support al-Sisi?

Egypt is a major Arab, African, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean country. Its location, the magnitude of its population, the "Suez" Canal, pyramids, pharaohs, long history since the days of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, Cleopatra, Rameses, Amr Ibn al-Aas, Fatimids, Ayyubids, Mamluks, Muhammad Ali Pasha, his dynasty, the Nasser era, Sadat, Mubarak... all of this and more, proves Egypt is an invaluable and a major power.

By virtue of the Egyptian army's epic stance, backed by massive popular support, Egypt evaded the traps of havoc of the so-called Arab Spring, as we all saw and witnessed. The Egyptians stood firmly behind the Minister of Defense and the symbol of the national military Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, thus came the great salvation, and gone was the "Brotherhood."

Who supported the Brotherhood's "seizure" of Egypt, turning it into one of only a handful of political fundamentalist countries?

Read more: Secret IRGC-Muslim Brotherhood meeting proposed anti-Saudi alliance: Report

Aside from the "Brotherhood" and their henchmen, obviously...Khomeini's Iran was certainly delighted that the "Brotherhood" had reaped the Egyptian fruit, and we all remember the rare time when the guide of the Khomeini global networks, Ali Khamenei, spoke in classical Arabic, and exuberantly called what happened in Egypt "sweet" developments.

Beyond the Iran of Khomeini, all the western leftist trends were supporters of the clique of Akef, Badie, El-Shater, El-Beltagy, Izzat and other ignorants of all that is divine and secular.

At the top of these western trends is Barack Obama, and his pack, including defeated Hillary Clinton, "Sleepy Joe"... and Clinton's recently revealed e-mails are nothing but the best testimony to that.

Therefore, all those who oppose the "Brotherhood" and its ideologies, plans, and supporters, be they Arabs, Persians or Varangian, must support the current Egyptian era under the leadership of Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. This is clearly not to say that Sisi’s government and men can't miss, or even that there aren't those among them who misuse their authority, but these are details that are possible to be addressed and have their perpetrators held accountable.

As for the "course" Egypt is taking today, we are with him, and today's Egypt, under Sisi's leadership, is a "central ally" of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and all Arab countries of moderation.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (L) shakes hands with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 23, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Any undermining of this course is aimed not solely at Egypt, but at Saudi Arabia as well. It is no coincidence, therefore, that in the "fever" of the left-right conflict in the current American presidential electoral season, and the attack on Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates was reactivated. A clear manifestation of which was the petition addressed to President Sisi, by American Democratic deputies, for the release of who they described as "Activists languishing in Egyptian prisons for exercising basic human rights.”

Deputy Ro Khanna, whose office leads the campaign, said: "When the administration hopefully changes...It means that our relationship with Egypt is going be reexamined." Addressing military schools and institutes' graduates Tuesday, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, said: "The adverse crowdsourcing being practiced by our nation's enemies can only be confronted through awareness."

It's crystal clear that there is a big difference between criticism for the sake of making Egypt stronger, achieving independence from Turkey, Iran and the left wing, and the "systematic" offense, using banter or some "cute" broadcasters to erase the current Egyptian political identity…a very big difference.

This piece was originally published in, and translated from, Asharq Al-Awsat.

Read more:

Egyptian outcry stops concert by singer Saad Lamjarred accused of rape

Saudi Arabia appoints second female ambassador Amal Yahya al-Moallimi to Norway

After teacher beheading, France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 19:27 - GMT 16:27