Why not reconcile with Iran?

A question I get asked a lot by our Arab and non-Arab brothers is the following: Why don't you reconcile with Iran?

First, I would like to note that I am totally convinced that politics is "the art of the possible" and that it has never been the art of what should be. No country has ever been or ever will be able to choose its neighbors or their policies.

This becomes a problem if your neighbor bases their actions on religious principles and sees harming you, undermining your sovereignty, and swallowing you whole, as requirements of their Sharia.

If this was the case, then reconciling with such neighbor means giving in to them and compromising your sovereignty and independence.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in a suburb of Tehran. (AFP)

The Iranians believe that whoever comes into power in their country acts on behalf of the awaited Mahdi - who will emerge at the end of time from the cave he has been living in since he disappeared 1,300 years ago - to assume power and lead the country.

They believe that the current Wali al-Faqih [Guardianship of the Jurist] is the Mahdi's deputy, who was entrusted with all his power, giving him supreme authority, declaring his policies divine, and making everyone that disagrees with him or acts hostile towards him an enemy of God.

This highly mythical perception is a fundamental belief of theirs that they would never deviate from, not one iota.

They might be hiding their intentions with their trickery and maneuvers, but this is their ultimate goal, as stated in their constitution. That is why they consider that exporting the Khamenei revolution to all parts of the world, especially Sunni nations, is a religious duty to which their faith requires them to dedicate themselves.

In light of this reality, how can you ask us to reconcile with this nation and still preserve our sovereignty and independence?

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, check the display of the debris of ballistic missiles and weapons which were launched towards Riyadh. (File Photo: Reuters)

I know for a fact that Iran only has two paths to follow. It can either insist on implementing its constitution to the letter, which will lead to its failure and eventual demise, or it can someday acknowledge that for the sake of its survival, it needs to keep pace with the requirements of this age and those of survival.

To do that, it would need to abolish these articles from its irrational and unreasonable constitution and draft a modern constitution that enables it to coexist with its neighbors and the world. When the Iranians reach this conviction, then we can sit down to dialogue and negotiate with them, and I am sure that when this day comes, we will solve all our differences and reconcile based on logic and what makes sense, not myths.

With this constitution, Iran is an evil and hostile nation. It has a hand in many countries where it has caused chaos, sown the seeds of corruption, and undermined the security and stability of these countries. Look at Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Two boys carry pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, as thousands of Hezbollah supporters gather in a soccer field to listen to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad 's speech during a rally in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon on Oct. 14, 2010. (AP)

These countries have strong relations with the Iranian government, but they are, at the same time, plagued by corruption, economic and social failures, and lack of security and stability. I have no doubt that the level of failure in all areas from which these countries suffer was planned on a moonless night by Iran's mullahs, who pushed these countries towards failure so they can control them and confiscate their independence.

I cannot be convinced that this failure was not created by the Iranian mullahs, before being implemented and enforced on these nations as their reality.

I say it again, Iran will always be our neighbor. However, with its current situation and ambitions, it will only receive hostility from our part, even if our conflict with it should last a hundred years.

This piece was originally published in, and translated from, al-Jazirah.

