The president

The race between Trump and Biden is over, and so are the elections, but not the war of words. However, these words are pointless now, as the White House will light up for President Joe Biden as the new President of the United States.

This comes as the Republican Party, represented by President Trump, lost its chance to win this election, following back and forth altercations on who will win the majority of popular vote, and thus win the majority of the Electoral College votes.

Indeed, the electoral battle was settled in favor of President Joe Biden. The announcement of the winner's name calmed the public and the results confirmed the outcome that the polls and estimates had forecast. The media also had a role in the midst of this intense competition, it was a moving and influencing force for both the elections and the results.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Delaware. (AFP)

Both candidates Trump and Biden deviated from the norms by not conforming to the American electoral traditions. Both questioned each other's ability and integrity, which caused the public, media, and polling organizations to follow suit and share the elections' dark and cloudy atmosphere.

This election was a different kind of contest. An unprecedented race, fierce competition, and a serious and exciting readiness and action from both candidates. Each used his rhetorical weapons in this war of words to prove to voters that he was the right man and the most competent to lead the United States of America and the entire world. The American people have held their breath for days awaiting the announcement of their president for the next four years, until the winner was finally announced.

The entire world was watching, closely following up on the American presidential race, which is unlike any other. The world watched moment by moment and each person watching spoke according to their own convictions and what was in line with their sense of belonging, bias, and wishes for the victory of one candidate or the other.

The advantages of this election were undoubtedly greater than its disadvantages. The democracy, freedom (albeit accompanied by a subjective war of words between the candidates), and the laws governing the elections created a mechanism that does not allow any mistake or mediation that may sabotage the counting of votes. The American people and institutions were watching closely, documenting all cases, and not missing any flaws or mistakes that can impact the credibility and integrity of the US elections. Even if such events did take place, they would have been very limited.

Election observers stand behind a barrier and watch as election office workers process ballots as counting continues from the general election at the Allegheny County elections returns warehouse in Pittsburgh on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

On the other hand, candidates have the right to go to the Supreme Court or a state court to ask for rulings on electoral arguments, and even to protest the election's outcome, in addition to other lawsuits concerning contesting vote count. A candidate may contest the validity of the results or irregularities that may have caused his defeat in the presidential elections before the final result and the declaration of the winner, Joe Biden in this case, which has indeed happened, as expected.

As a result, the United States of America remains what it is, whether ruled by this president or that or this party or that. It is a superpower with both its Democratic and Republican parties, all its past and upcoming presidents, its institutions and system, and its great people. Over 150 million Americans participated in the election to choose their leader, the leader of the USA and the world, for the upcoming four years.

This piece was originally published in, and translated from, al-Jazirah.

