President Biden and us

It is easy to objectively expect a man of Joe Biden’s age and experience, with such an outstanding record, to become the closest American president to us, rather than the contrary.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince congratulate Joe Biden on US election win

His professional career of around half a century of tireless work as a diligent politician manifests itself in his unwavering positions and pragmatism.

Needless to say, his vast knowledge makes him an authority to be reckoned in international affairs. He was elected a senator six times, for six-year terms each. He also served as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversees the US foreign affairs, of which the Middle East dossiers usually get the lion’s share.

We are looking at the most internationally experienced American politician to become President of the United States since President George H. W. Bush in 1990. This is important because of the complexity of our issues here in the Arab region, including the strategic relations of its pivotal countries.

On January 27, 2015, Biden was scheduled to head the US condolence and congratulatory delegation dispatched to King Salman. However, President Barack Obama decided to cut short his official visit to India and head the delegation himself.

In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP)

Obama was accompanied by a large and diverse delegation, which reflected the nature and importance of the relationship between the two countries. He was accompanied by a number of his cabinet’s members, Senator John McCain, James Baker, Brent Scowcroft, Condoleezza Rice, and Stephen Hadley, all representing former US administrations.

Contrary to what anti-Saudi media is trying to promote - that the relationship between the two countries will be strained with the arrival of a democratic president - I believe the opposite will hold true. The same was said when Donald Trump took office, that he had an anti-Riyadh agenda.

As we expected, the higher interests and long history shared by the two countries quickly tipped the scales and the good relationship prevailed with President Trump as well. In this context, I would like to emphasize that these good relations were never based on Riyadh being lucky with US presidents in the past, but rather came as a result of its importance, role, and location.

President George H. W. Bush took a remarkable stand with Saudi Arabia and its sister countries when he stood up to Saddam Hussein upon his invasion of Kuwait in 1990, an occupation that was planned to last. Bill Clinton held on to the same position by supporting US - Saudi military cooperation to deter Saddam later on and collaborating with Saudi Arabia to end the Bosnian war. Then came George W. Bush, whose administration took a very firm position in not allowing the terrorist attacks of September 11 to sabotage the US - Saudi relations.

US President George W. Bush meets with then Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the US Prince Bandar bin Sultan at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas. (AFP)

Biden may be the president that will further strengthen the US relationship with Riyadh, which has been caught in the crossfire between the Democratic and Republican parties for the past four years.

Biden, President-elect and international affairs expert, needs the cooperation of the regional major powers around the world. Saudi Arabia has a pivotal role in consolidating stability in the region and the Muslim world. The recent Paris events have proved that the world needs Saudi Arabia to lead the Muslim world, the alternative being Islamic countries that have played inflammatory roles that enraged the major powers: the European Union and the United States.

With the part that global energy plays in US foreign policy gaining more importance, Saudi Arabia has become a more significant key player.

There has been a lot of talk about the new era we are about to enter, heralded by Joe Biden wining the US presidency. It was even described as being mysterious, important, and potentially dangerous. This includes expected sharp shifts in US policy with regard to the reconciliation with Iran, the US position against Saudi Arabia in Yemen, legal issues, and supporting Muslim Brotherhood positions hostile to the Gulf and Egypt.

Will Biden be an honorary president, with a different team running the Oval Office? A question I’ll discuss the next few days.

This piece was originally published in, and translated from, Asharq Al-Awsat.

Read more:

The battle that revealed the radicals among us

What do US oil companies predict for the industry?

The battle that revealed the real extremist

Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 17:23 - GMT 14:23