The inconsistency of human rights organizations

Our country has suffered over the last decade from the phenomenon of so-called female civil activists, human rights activist, or women’s rights activist among other equally frivolous titles. Some feminists engage in this type of activism merely for media exposure because they lack anything else to offer society.

Attention-seeking and abusing women’s issues are prominent traits among these feminists who give themselves undeserved credits. Many other women demanded a lot of rights that these feminists later took full credit for while being exploited and guided by hostile foreign powers and the failing Muslim Brotherhood.

These feminists succumbed to the temptation of dirty money in exchange for stirring up strife in their own homeland. Not to mention those who specialize in media appearances on foreign TV channels to incite against our country for the benefit of foreign powers.

Sadly, these individuals are only abroad thanks to their relatives who were originally awarded generous scholarships by their homelands to study overseas. So these individuals betrayed the homeland, and stood with its enemies, be it countries or organizations claiming to support human rights that have always plotted against us.

Saudi women apply for a job during Glowork Career Fair 2017 for Saudi women employments held at a hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 28, 2017. (AFP)

Surprisingly, or rather ironically, these overseas agitators falsely claim that feminists are arrested for demanding women’s rights, including the right to drive. The most famous feminist among them was born in 1989 and was only one year old when some Saudi women drove in Riyadh’s streets in November 1990. However, her siblings and other overseas instigators shamelessly support such false claims.

Since that day, opinion writers took it upon themselves to pen numerous articles (including seven authored by myself in the last 10 years) demanding women’s right to drive. However, when the government decided that the right time had come to grant women this right, it did without anyone claiming credit for the decision.

This happened before the exposure of the conspiracy of that feminist and her little friends. One day the government will expose everyone’s cards so that citizens finally discover the truth about those plotting against the homeland, and the parties instigating them.

In this regard, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir responded to a German talk show host, who was brutally and fiercely biased to these lies and alleged that imprisoned feminists were subjected to torture, by saying, “She and her little friends were involved with foreign governments, and were trying to recruit people working in sensitive positions in order to obtain confidential documents for the benefit of our enemies.” What could be worse than this? What can this be called other than treason and espionage?

An advertisement of G20 Presidency Summit is seen ahead of the summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 19, 2020. (Reuters)

It should be noted that the woman credited with demanding the right to drive insisted on entering our country with her car, thinking that she could embarrass the government that way or put it before the fait accompli. Truly, a fool is his own enemy. She wanted to plot against her homeland, but she failed miserably.

The scale of conspiracies targeting our country may be demonstrated by the creation of Grant Liberty, a London-based Qatari organization claiming to defend human rights. Established only five months ago, this organization is tasked with spreading and promoting lies, and is managed by a group of corrupt Brotherhood leaders who cost the organization eight million dollars a year. This and other corrupt organizations in the West have tried to disrupt the G20 summit by spreading false news.

Amnesty International was even instigated to project pictures of that feminist on the Louvre Museum in Paris a day after the summit’s opening, with the aim of dissuading world leaders from participating. However, their efforts were in vain as these leaders rather praised our country’s efforts on all fronts at the summit. One wonders, did Qatar stop conspiring or feel any shame?

Where are these human rights activists and their organizations when horrible crimes are committed against humanity all over the world? What are they doing about the Lebanese devil’s party, Hezbollah, and its intimidation of the Lebanese people using Iranian weapons?

Hezbollah fighters stand in formation at a rally to mark Al-Quds day, in a southern suburb of Beirut, May 31, 2019. (AP)

Our country has witnessed a quantum leap in terms of women’s empowerment thanks to new laws and regulation. The international community used to give Saudi women’s rights so much importance as if there were no other issues in the rest of the world. And when we finally solved these issues, it seems like the international community is still not happy with us.

Our country is advancing with numerous projects of great significance and magnitude. We will soon start using renewable energies, as well as new types of energy based on green hydrogen fuel that will revolutionize the global energy market, and which has sparked the interest of countries like Japan and EU countries. We will also have the world’s largest solar power generation facility.

All these projects and our bright future will make that small country regret its reckless behaviors against us. God says in the Holy Quran: “Tell them, O Prophet, ‘Do as you will. Your deeds will be observed by Allah, His Messenger, and the believers. And you will be returned to the Knower of the seen and unseen, then He will inform you of what you used to do,’” and “But as for those with sickness in their hearts, it has increased them only in wickedness upon their wickedness.”

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet al-Riyadh.

