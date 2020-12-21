The instrumentalization of political Islam by the region’s two colonial projects

If we look closely at the two colonial expansionist projects targeting the Arab region, we can easily detect their instrumentalization of political Islam, and their ties with extremist terrorist groups. Upon analyzing this relationship, we can attribute it to their aligned interests, as well as the common goals they share. Aside from the aligned goals and shared approach, we can say that political Islam is based on an ideology of colonial dominance.

However, the true danger here lies in the fact that this relationship has not received due attention despite the fact that the region’s two colonial projects, namely Turkey and Iran, have been brazenly declaring their association with political Islam groups in pursuit of their shared goals. What all these sides have in common is their aim to dismantle the concept of the national sovereign state, which allows these projects to expand their so-called empires and achieve their colonial aspirations.

The Iranian and Turkish projects are among the most dangerous colonial expansionist projects in the Arab region, since both seek to revive their perished empires long after their defeat, and they both have delusions of grandeur. For instance, Turkey has chosen to cooperate with political Islam organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS in addition to dozens of local and regional organizations. All these groups share this agenda of re-establishing an Islamic caliphate, which serves Turkey’s ultimate dream of restoring the Ottoman caliphate.



As for the Iranian-Persian project, it is not much different from the Ottoman Turkish project, Iran seeks to restore the Persian Empire by attempting to re-colonize the lands it once ruled in the past as well as expand its hegemony over further territories. For this reason, Iran has been keen on exporting the concept of the Islamic revolution since 1979 to all neighboring countries, and it is actively spending tens of billions to fund its affiliates abroad in order to occupy more land. We have even heard Iranian officials uttering alarming statements declaring Iran’s success in occupying four Arab capitals. These statements were meant to highlight the first step in Iran’s imposed control over these counties, which is influencing their decision making, paving the way for full occupation of their land.



Iran and Turkey have long been strong advocates of political Islam and there is no doubt that they will continue to support these organizations since they both seek to attack the notion of a national sovereign state with their interventionist expansionist goals. Therefore, it is not surprising to see Iran and Turkey actively sponsoring these organizations. On one hand, Turkey continues to host the leaders and princes of these organizations on its territory and provides them with support on various levels, not to mention the fact that it considers these organizations as an extension of Turkey and a way of imposing its influence on the Arab region. For this reason, it is very likely that this relationship will endure.

As for Iran, we can detect a similar approach since it has long been hosting the leaders of al-Qaeda on its territory. This can easily be proved upon examining the recent assassination of senior al-Qaeda leader Abu Mohammed al-Masri on the streets of Tehran, as well as the fact that Osama bin Laden's wives have chosen to stay in Iran. Additionally, we cannot dismiss the implications of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, ISIS' chief propagandist and spokesman who was killed in an American raid years ago, condemning al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri for asking al-Adnani not to carry out armed operations against Iran, which prompted the latter to accuse al-Qaeda of being a lackey to Iran in an audio recording years ago.



It is safe to say that we will continue to see this sort of condemnation and leveling of accusations between the two groups. As ISIS continues to brazenly point fingers and admonish al-Qaeda for treason, we must remember that ISIS has implicitly agreed not to carry out any terror operations against Tehran despite its ongoing activities in Iraq since its establishment on June 29, 2014 until its fall on March 22, 2019. At this point, we cannot deny that these organizations consider the ISIS in Iran as an extension of their ideology, or at least that Iran managed to convince them of that, otherwise this relationship would have never been established.

Iran hosted the leaders of al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya, an armed Egyptian extremist movement, on its territory in the early 90s, and Iranian territories were used as training camps for this organization when it was carrying out armed operations against the state in Egypt and began killing Egyptian civilians, the Copts in particular. Iran’s support did not stop there, it even provided a safe haven for the leaders of this organization when Egypt began confronting them and succeeded in arresting many of their operatives and dismantling their armed cells. These groups fled to Iran or more accurately they were asked to come to Iran. Furthermore, Tehran did not shy away from celebrating the leaders of this organization by naming one of the streets of the Iranian capital, Khalid al-Islambouli, the assassin of the late President Muhammad Anwar Sadat. It is known that al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya coordinated the assassination of the Egyptian president with the Islamic Jihad organization.

Allow me to reiterate the fact that Turkey and political Islam organizations will continue to share the common goal of establishing what they call an Islamic Caliphate. This rapprochement will likely continue so long as Turkey remains devoted to its delusional dream of rekindling an old flame of glory of a Neo-Ottoman Empire. Turkey seems to believe that it is the only country in the region capable of ruling this Islamic Caliphate since it has previously assumed this position before the fall of the Ottoman Caliphate in 1924. Aside from their shared agenda of occupying Arab nations, Turkey and political Islam groups both seek to sway public opinion and spread their radical mindset. The Turkish regime has actively sought to influence public opinion into accepting these organizations.



The danger that these two nations pose is no less alarming than that posed by political Islam organizations, especially since they seem to agree in their goals, means and agendas.

It is time to acknowledge that we cannot confront these organizations without first confronting these two countries that support them, otherwise, the threat of terrorism will never be entirely abated. This explains why these organizations have remained strong for all this time.

In my opinion, the Arab region has not yet fully realized the connection between the Turkish-Iranian project and political Islam organizations. No real efforts have been made to address this threat, and we still lack dedicated research centers that can give real insight regarding the magnitude of the danger these regional projects pose or how to dismantle them. We might find studies that analyze each project separately; however, it is very rare to find efforts dedicated to analyzing this phenomenon in a detailed manner, by delving into the root of the problem and monitoring the phases of its exacerbation.

No one can deny the importance of confronting political Islam organizations, but this is not enough, especially since we now know that there are countries that support these organizations. This means that we should align our efforts in order to comprehensively address this issue. We cannot continue to limit our confrontation to merely striking these organizations.

We must take the bigger picture into account and realize that it is time to put an end to the support these extremist organizations are receiving from Iran and Turkey.

In conclusion, in the fight against political Islam groups, it is crucial to carefully examine all the details and formulate a solid understanding of all the factors that come into play in order to arrive at a realistic plan for defeating these groups or any colonial project that supports them. Our objectives should go beyond dismantling these organizations on a security and military level, in fact, we must focus on challenging the ideologies and mindsets that allow these organizations to thrive. The focus of a comprehensive well-informed approach in this regard would include eradicating the phenomena of terrorism and extremism.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Lebanese news outlet Annahar al-Arabi.

